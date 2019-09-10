Mohajir leader exposes atrocities committed by Pak Army in PoK

At a time when Pakistan is gearing up to table its false narrative of human rights violation in Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva today, a UK-based Mohajir leader has exposed the atrocities committed by its military establishment in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Highlighting the grim situation in PoK, Aarif Aajaki on Tuesday said that the entire region is witnessing massive pro-freedom protests since past two days. He added that multiple rallies are being taken out to condemn atrocities committed by Pakistan.

"Nobody is allowed to move freely there. Operations are underway. People are not allowed to access social media. Not even media persons are allowed to report from here," Aajaki stated. "What is Pakistan Army doing?" the Mojahir leader questioned further with a mark of discontent on his face.

Further expressing his discontent over Pakistan's way of handling the region, he went on to add this is "not what we had expected" out of Pakistan. "We thought they will do something for us. But instead of fighting wars the military commanders are engaging themselves in Twitter war," Aajaki noted in an apparent reference to the diabolic remarks vented out against India by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor in the wake of New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 that had accorded special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Since last month, Pakistan has been unsuccessfully tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue despite India making it clear that the issue is "strictly internal" to the country. The Mohajir leader stressed that Pakistan, since the past 72 years, has been playing the Kashmir card on the global platform, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations.

He also highlighted Pakistan's bid of encouraging 'jihad' within Indian territory to incite violence." Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday had said that he will become the commander of his people if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.

"We will return from jihad only after complete victory and liberation of Kashmir from India," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune last month. (ANI)

Also Read: Mayawati under pressure: D Raja on BSP Supremo questioning Oppn leaders visit to J-K

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)