International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire

PTI Berlin
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:28 IST
1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire

Image Credit: ANI

Berlin, Sep 10 (AP) Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf. City authorities said Tuesday that the fire broke out late Monday at Duesseldorf's Marienhospital.

A 77-year-old man died at the scene. Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019