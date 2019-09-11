South Sudan parties agree to form interim govt by Nov 12

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the middle of November, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The two men signed a pact a year ago to end a civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced a third of the population and wrecked the economy. Machar made a rare visit to Juba this week to meet Kiir. "The parties discussed minor issues and the principals agreed to establish a transitional government by 12th November," Michael Makuei Lueth, the information minister, told reporters.

The roll-out of last year's accord, which called for a unity government, has been delayed because the government says it does not have enough money to fund disarmament and the integration of all the armed factions.

Also Read: UPDATE 1--Italy's 5-Star suspends talks aimed at forming new government

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)