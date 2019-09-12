International Development News
2,500 unaccounted for in hurricane-hit Bahamas: Official

PTI Nassau
Updated: 12-09-2019 00:47 IST
Some 2,500 people are unaccounted for in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Wednesday. NEMA spokesman Carl Smith told reporters that some of the missing people may eventually be located.

"At this point there are approximately 2,500 individuals registered on the Bahamian government register (of missing people)," Smith said. "This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who has been evacuated," he said.

At least 50 people died in the hurricane which slammed into the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm and officials have said they expect the number to rise significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

