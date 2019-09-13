International Development News
London's Heathrow airport says no disruption from activists' drones

Reuters London
Updated: 13-09-2019 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

London's Heathrow Airport said there had been no disruption to operations by climate activists who planned to fly drones near the airport to ground flights on Friday, with British police saying they had arrested two men at the airport.

"There's no disruption," a spokeswoman for Heathrow Airport said. "Runways and taxiways remain operational."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
