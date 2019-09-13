REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritize housing and people’s livelihoods to appease deep rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters gear up for fresh demonstrations.

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a new bill to parliament on Friday that aims to further tighten gun laws, as the country marks six months since the mass shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE/ Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over cost of healthcare plans in Democratic debate

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden clashed with progressive challengers Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on healthcare in a debate on Thursday, defending Obamacare and pushing them to be honest about the cost of their plans. USA-TRUMP/

Protesters greet Trump in Baltimore after his tweets blasting city BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Baltimore on Thursday as President Donald Trump made his first visit to the city since he blasted it as “disgusting” and “rodent-infested” in hotly debated tweets in July.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he preferred a comprehensive trade deal with China but did not rule out the possibility of an interim pact, even as he said an “easy” agreement would not be possible.

BROADCOM-RESULTS/ Broadcom says chip demand has hit bottom, but uncertain on recovery timing

Broadcom Inc said on Thursday demand for microchips had hit a bottom and would remain at current levels, a sign that an industry downturn may linger, and added that there was no clear indication as to when the recovery would take place. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-WESTERNSTARS/ Springsteen's 'Western Stars' scores standing ovation at Toronto Film Festival

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bruce Springsteen’s concert movie “Western Stars” received a standing ovation at its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, with the rock star describing it as a “continuation of the stories” he has told throughout his career. SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/JACOBSON All Blacks loose forward Jacobson ruled out of World Cup TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup due to a delayed onset of concussion and will be replaced by Shannon Frizell, the team said on Friday.

TENNIS-MURRAY/ Murray hopes to be fit enough by next year to play Federer, Nadal

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray said he still needs four or five months to play top-level tennis so that he can again take on old rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/ (TV)

Euro zone finance ministers meet in Helsinki Euro zone finance ministers meet in Helsinki, Finland, to discuss plans for a budget for the bloc, Greece's progress in its post-bailout programme and the launch of the process to replace Benoit Coeure at the board of the European Central Bank when his mandate expires at the end of this year.

13 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-TRADE-CHINA/AID (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Trump's trade aid sows frustration in farm country The Trump administration's farmer trade aid program is sowing frustration in U.S. farm country, as farmers are receiving widely varying payouts. Farmers also complained of software glitches and poor training for local USDA employees who have struggled to process applications and payments under the new program, farmers and government workers said.

13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT AUTOS-ELECTRIC/PICKUPS (PIX) (TV)

Ford, GM rev up electric pickup trucks to head off Tesla Large pickup trucks that tow most of the profits in to Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are holdovers from another century - with heavy ladder frames and big internal combustion engines in the front driving the wheels in the back. Now, Ford and GM are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable models, replacing petroleum-fueled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla Inc's plan to eclipse their brands. Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.

13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/NEWSER (TV)

13 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT HOUSTONSHIPCHANNEL-CLOSURE/ (PIX) (TV)

Houston climate protesters to face charges under 'critical infrastructure' law Greenpeace protesters who dangled 100 feet from a busy oil-export waterway are expected to be the first charged under one of a series of a recently enacted bills that makes it a crime to disrupt U.S. energy facilities, laws that critics say is meant to chill climate change protests.

13 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-ART/CHAGALL (PIX) (TV) Amsterdam City Museum announced discoveries on Marc Chagall paintings

Amterdam's city museum is due to make an announcement about its study of its collection of Marc Chagall's artwork before 38 go on display. 13 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV) Fashionistas, insiders and catwalks as London Fashion Week starts

The most daring sartorial choices, industry insiders and first shows on day one of London's leg of the spring/summer 2020 womenswear catwalk shows. The most daring sartorial choices, industry insiders and first shows on day one of London's leg of the spring/summer 2020 womenswear catwalk shows. Featuring interview with British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush and Mark Fast’s fashion show. 13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX)

Gay man fired after joining "Hotlanta" softball league seeks Supreme Court victory Gerald Bostock says he was fired from his job working for a suburban Atlanta county after he joined a gay-friendly softball league. The conservative majority Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Oct. 8 in three cases, including Gerald Bostock's, on whether gay and transgender people are covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion.

13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX) (TV)

Actress Felicity Huffman sentencing after pleading guilty in college entrance scandal Actress Felicity Huffman is sentenced after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme.

13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

