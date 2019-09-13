REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong leader to focus on housing, jobs to try to appease protesters Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam promised to prioritize housing and jobs to appease pro-democracy protesters in the Chinese-ruled city after three months of sometimes violent unrest, as scuffles broke out between pro-Beijing and anti-government demonstrators.

UKRAINE-SUMMIT/ Ukraine president expects Trump meeting, Donbas peace talks in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he expects to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in September and that peace talks to resolve Ukraine's conflict with Russia in the eastern Donbas region will also take place this month. The U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-ANALYSIS/

Biden maintains a grip on 2020 Democratic race after the third debate

Those expecting Joe Biden's presidential candidacy to flame out any day now will have to keep waiting. The former U.S. vice president survived another Democratic debate on Thursday largely unbloodied and unbowed, leaving those on the margins of the race for the party's 2020 nomination wondering if their time to gain ground on the front-runner is running out.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE/

Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over the cost of healthcare plans in Democratic debate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden clashed with progressive challengers Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on healthcare in a debate on Thursday, defending Obamacare and pushing them to be honest about the cost of their plans.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks President Donald Trump said on Thursday he preferred a comprehensive trade deal with China but did not rule out the possibility of an interim pact, even as he said an "easy" agreement would not be possible.

LSE-M-A-HONG-KONG-EXCHANGES/

LSE board poised to decide the fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion offer

The London Stock Exchange's board will meet in coming days to decide on the Hong Kong bourse's surprise $39 billion takeover proposal, a source close to the British company said on Thursday, as the market poured cold water on the deal.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-WESTERNSTARS/ Springsteen's 'Western Stars' scores standing ovation at Toronto Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen's concert movie "Western Stars" received a standing ovation at its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, with the rock star describing it as a "continuation of the stories" he has told throughout his career.

SPORTS

HORSERACING-JUSTIFY/ Horse racing: Local weed caused Justify's positive drug test - Baffert

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Thursday denied intentionally administering the banned drug scopolamine to Triple Crown-winning horse Justify in 2018, saying a positive test had been a result of "environmental contamination."

BASKETBALL-NBA-WORLDCUP-TEAMUSA/

Serbia beats Team USA in World Cup Serbia beat Team USA 94-89 in a consolation game at the FIBA World Cup in China on Thursday, continuing a spiral that will conclude Saturday with no better than a seventh-place finish in the tournament.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TRADE-CHINA/AID (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Trump's trade aid sows frustration in farm country

The Trump administration's farmer trade aid program is sowing frustration in U.S. farm country, as farmers are receiving widely varying payouts. Farmers also complained of software glitches and poor training for local USDA employees who have struggled to process applications and payments under the new program, farmers and government workers said. 13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUTOS-ELECTRIC/PICKUPS (PIX) (TV) Ford, GM rev up electric pickup trucks to head off Tesla

Large pickup trucks that tow most of the profits into Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are holdovers from another century - with heavy ladder frames and big internal combustion engines in the front driving the wheels in the back. Now, Ford and GM are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable models, replacing petroleum-fueled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla Inc's plan to eclipse their brands. Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. market. 13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/NEWSER (TV) Eurozone finance ministers news conference

Eurozone finance ministers meet in Helsinki, Finland, to discuss plans for a budget for the bloc, Greece's progress in its post-bailout program and the launch of the process to replace Benoit Coeure at the board of the European Central Bank when his mandate expires at the end of this year. 13 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HOUSTONSHIPCHANNEL-CLOSURE/ (PIX) (TV) Houston climate protesters to face charges under 'critical infrastructure' law

Greenpeace protesters who dangled 100 feet from a busy oil-export waterway are expected to be the first charged under one of a series of a recently enacted bills that makes it a crime to disrupt U.S. energy facilities, laws that critics say is meant to chill climate change protests. 13 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

Fashionistas, insiders and catwalks as London Fashion Week starts The most daring sartorial choices, industry insiders and first shows on day one of London's leg of the spring/summer 2020 womenswear catwalk shows. The most daring sartorial choices, industry insiders and first shows on day one of London's leg of the spring/summer 2020 womenswear catwalk shows. Featuring interview with British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush and Mark Fast's fashion show.

13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX) Gay man fired after joining "Hotlanta" softball league seeks Supreme Court victory

Gerald Bostock says he was fired from his job working for a suburban Atlanta county after he joined a gay-friendly softball league. The conservative majority Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Oct. 8 in three cases, including Gerald Bostock's, on whether gay and transgender people are covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin, and religion. 13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GAMBIA-JAMMEH/ (PIX) Gambia releases findings of the investigation into Jammeh's financial dealings

The Gambia releases the latest findings of a two-year investigation into former president Jammeh's financial dealings. Earlier this year, the Justice Ministry said he stole at least $362 million from the state during his 22-year rule. 13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX) (TV) Actress Felicity Huffman sentencing after pleading guilty in college entrance scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman is sentenced after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme. 13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ISLAM (PIX)

Two of Malaysia's oldest political parties to sign political pact Two of Malaysia's oldest political parties, who for decades fought each other tooth and nail for support of the country's Malay-Muslim majority, will sign a "political cooperation" deal this week. The deal between the United Malay National Organisation (Umno) and the Islamist group Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (Pas) comes at a time when racial fissures are widening in the country's multi-ethnic society.

14 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

UK Liberal Democrats hold annual party conference Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth.

14 Sep ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (TV)

Zimbabwe holds state funeral for founder Mugabe Zimbabwe is to hold a state funeral for its founder and longtime ruler Robert Mugabe at a national sports stadium in Harare. Foreign dignitaries from the continent and close allies are expected to attend.

14 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) New Delhi to slash the use of cars in Nov to cut pollution -chief minister

India's capital New Delhi will enforce strict restrictions on the use of private cars from Nov. 4-15 to curb pollution, it is chief minister said on Friday, in an effort to help improve air quality that tends to deteriorate sharply in winter months. 13 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation.

