France's finance minister says EU weighing climate tax on airlines

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday the European Union is considering a tax on EU airlines as part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions.

He said the environmental costs of the aviation sector should be better addressed by EU rules.

He also said that he had discussed with eurozone partners and the European Central Bank plans to develop a public virtual currency and to reduce charges imposed by banks on international payments.

