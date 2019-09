Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels on Saturday claimed drone attacks on two Saudi oil facilities, according to the group's Al-Masirah television.

The rebels launched "a large-scale operation involving 10 drones that targeted refineries in Abqaiq and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia", Al-Masirah said.

