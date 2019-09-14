Discussed possibility of US-Israel defense treaty with Netanyahu: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty. "I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries," Trump tweeted.

He added, "I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!" Trump's comments came just three days before the election in Israel which would decide Netanyahu's political fate.

Netanyahu faces a tough re-election bid after a more than 13-year tenure as prime minister. Earlier this week, Netanyahu had promised to annex the Jordon Valley in the West Bank if re-elected. (ANI)

