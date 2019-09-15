International Development News
U.S.' Pompeo blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy

Reuters
Updated: 15-09-2019 01:50 IST
"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy," Pompeo said in a Twitter post, referring to Iran's president and foreign minister. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused Iran of attacking Saudi oil plants, as he ruled out Yemeni involvement and said Tehran was engaging in false diplomacy.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy," Pompeo said in a Twitter post, referring to Iran's president and foreign minister. "Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
