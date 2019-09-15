US: 21 injured after multilevel deck collapses in New Jersey

At least 21 people were injured after at least two decks on a three-storey rental home collapsed in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday, the authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm (local time) during the annual New Jersey Firemen's Convention. An unspecified number of firefighters were injured in the incident, reported The New York Times.

Nineteen patients, including three children, were rushed to the hospital for treatment and later discharged. (ANI)

