New Jersey strengthens stance on gun control measures

New Jersey is planning to stop doing business with gun makers and retailers that fail to support gun control measures, like taking background checks lightly, which can lead to guns falling into wrong hands, New York Times has reported.

New Jersey will be the first state to take such stringent measures to impose better gun control.

The New York Times has reported that the new measures, which also puts pressure on major financial institutions, will be announced by Governor Philip Dunton Murphy on Tuesday itself. The move to improve gun control in New Jersey comes amid sprawling discussion over increasing gun violence in the US.

The new measures will also put pressure on retailers who ignore red flags like mental illness, convictions to sell guns.