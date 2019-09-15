Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN15 UK-MP-KASHMIR

J&K part of sovereign India, Pak should leave PoK: UK MP London: One of Britain's most outspoken MPs on the Kashmir issue Bob Blackman has called on Pakistan to leave Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, asserting that India has a sovereign right over the entire region. By Aditi Khanna

Tension over Kashmir not to affect TAPI: Pak assures Turkmenistan Islamabad: Pakistan has assured Turkmenistan that rising tensions with India will have no effect on TAPI gas pipeline project, a media report said on Sunday after doubts were raised over the future of the USD 10 billion trans-national project in the wake of fresh tension between New Delhi and Islamabad over Kashmir.

Imran Khan warns of possibility of conventional war with India Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there was no question of talking to New Delhi after it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, as he warned about the possibility of a conventional war with India which could go beyond the subcontinent.

Malala urges UN to help Kashmiri children go back to school, evokes angry response from Indians London: Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani education rights activist Malala Yousafzai has urged the UN to work towards peace in Kashmir and help children in the Valley to go back to school.

Former UK PM Cameron slams Indian-origin minister Patel in memoirs London: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has slammed the UK's senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister, Priti Patel, alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other prominent leaders who backed Brexit in the lead up to the June 2016 referendum. By Aditi Khanna

Hong Kong returns to violence with tear gas and Molotovs Hong Kong: Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and water cannons at hardcore pro-democracy protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs on Sunday, tipping the violence-plagued city back into chaos after a brief lull in clashes.(AFP)

Iran refutes US accusations over Saudi attacks Tehran: Iran on Sunday dismissed US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting the United States was seeking a pretext to retaliate against the Islamic republic. (AFP)

