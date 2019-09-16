Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel - ISNA

International Development News
Reuters Tehran
Updated: 16-09-2019 17:20 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 250,000 liters of diesel fuel to the United Arab Emirates, Iran's semi-official Students News agency ISNA reported on Monday.

"It was detained near Iran's Greater Tunb island in the Persian Gulf...the crew has been handed over to legal authorities in the southern Hormozgan province," ISNA said, without elaborating on the nationalities of the crewmen.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
