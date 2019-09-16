International Development News
UK PM Johnson says Brexit deal "not in the bag" but can see rough shape of it

Reuters London
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:16 IST
British PM Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

There is the good shape of a Brexit deal but it is not necessarily "in the bag", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday following a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg.

"Yes there is a good chance of a deal, yes I can see the shape of it, everybody can see roughly what could be done," Johnson told reporters.

"This is a difficult moment, clearly we are very, very keen to do it but I don't want people to think that it is necessarily in the bag. It isn't necessarily in the bag, there will be hard work to be done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
