Oman says attack on Saudi oil facilities was 'pointless escalation'

Reuters Muscat
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:25 IST
Oman expressed regret for the weekend attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, with a tweet by the foreign ministry calling it a "pointless escalation".

The sultanate urged the United Nations special envoy to Yemen to bring together for peace talks the warring parties in the Yemen conflict, and expressed Oman's readiness to help achieve peace.

COUNTRY : Oman
