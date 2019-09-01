Delhi: Woman with impaired hearing, speech thrashed on suspicion of child-lifting

A woman with impaired hearing and speech was allegedly beaten up by a mob on the suspicion of child-lifting in Delhi's Mandawali Extension. According to the police, the matter is being investigated and a case has been registered into this matter, under relevant sections.

"A case has been registered at Harsh Vihar Police Station. The video of the incident is going viral. We are currently investigating the matter and trying to find out why exactly was the woman beaten by the mob," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East Delhi. According to the police, the woman was thrashed allegedly on suspicion of child-lifting but police are not sure of reason yet and they are further investigating it. (ANI)

