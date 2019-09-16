Mexico: 5 shot dead in Tabasco bar amid holiday celebrations

Gunmen shot dead five people at a bar in southeastern Mexico on the night the country celebrated Independence Day, authorities said Monday. The prosecutor's office in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco said in a statement that the victims were all adult males, three of them brothers. It added that the attack took place in Rio Tinto, outside the state capital of Villahermosa.

The federal Department of Security and Citizen Protection had said previously that the shootings happened in Villahermosa. The department reported that three people were also wounded. Prosecutors did not give further details but said they were exploring all lines of investigation.

Mexicans marked the holiday across the country Sunday night with reenactments of the "Cry of Dolores," priest Miguel Hidalgo's 1810 call to arms that launched the war of independence. In Veracruz, which neighbors Tabasco, a fireworks explosion injured multiple people gathered at the state capital Xalapa's main square.

A video posted by the El Universal newspaper showed the blast apparently originating atop city hall, showering glowing embers onto the plaza. State civil defense authorities said four people suffered minor burns and two were hospitalized.

