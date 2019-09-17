International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Old Mutual chairman apologises over remarks about judge

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 17-09-2019 20:11 IST
Old Mutual chairman apologises over remarks about judge

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The chairman of South Africa's Old Mutual, Trevor Manuel, on Tuesday apologised for comments he made last week in reference to the judge presiding over the court battle between the insurer and its fired CEO Peter Moyo.

"It was never my intention to show disrespect to the learned judge or his judgement," Manuel said in a statement. "I accept that my language was wholly inappropriate to express my disagreement with the decision and sincerely regret the manner in which I did so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : insurer judge South Africa
COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019