Pak to set up media tribunals: Official

Pakistan government on Tuesday announced to set up Special Media Tribunals to resolve the issues relating to media, according to an official. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Information to Pakistan's PM, said that the media tribunals would replace the Pakistani Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's Council of Complaints. "Media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's Council of complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders," she said.

The tribunals will be set up through a legislation by the parliament that will decide any matter relating to the media within 90 days. Awan said the tribunals will work under supervision of the judiciary.

Awan also said that PM Khan briefed the cabinet about his upcoming visit to the US, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly. The cabinet also decided to issue health cards to about 5,000 transgender people so that they could get free of cost health facilities.

