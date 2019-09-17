International Development News
US believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019 23:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The United States believes Saturday's attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities originated in southwestern Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the attack involved both cruise missiles and drones, indicating the attack involved a higher degree of complexity and sophistication than initially thought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
