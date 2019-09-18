Singapore probes couple over anti-death penalty shirts

Singapore, Sep 18 (AFP) A Singaporean couple who wore anti-death penalty t-shirts at a running event are under investigation for violating tough laws against public protests, police said Wednesday. The city-state's laws against dissent and street demonstrations make it illegal for even one person to hold a protest without a police permit.

Nafiz Kamarudin, 38, and his 30-year-old wife wore the t-shirts at a run Sunday organised by local group the Yellow Ribbon Project aimed at showing support for ex-offenders and their efforts to re-integrate into society. They bore the words "2nd CHANCES MEANS NOT KILLING THEM" on the front and "#ANTIDEATHPENALTY" on the back.

Singapore has steadfastly defended its use of capital punishment for offences like drug trafficking and murder as a deterrent against crime, despite calls from rights groups to abolish it. Kamarudin, co-founder of a local NGO, told AFP that he and his wife were being investigated for "wearing t-shirts with a message of compassion".

"Tell me how can you promote the idea of giving ex-offenders a second chance if we send people to their death?" The Yellow Ribbon Project advocates giving a second chance to former prisoners. Police said that two people were being probed for offences under the public order act, punishable for first-time offenders with a fine of Sg$3,000 ($2,200). Repeat offenders can be fined Sg$5,000.

The prisons service, which supports the run, said that organisers of the event were made aware a week beforehand that a participant planned to wear a shirt with an anti-death penalty message. Organisers contacted the man and advised him against using the event as a platform to advocate a cause but Kamarudin and his wife turned up wearing the t-shirts anyway, they said.

As he could not join the main pack with the shirt on, he ran separately on a road alongside the official route. His wife did not take part. (AFP) RS RS

