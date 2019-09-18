Pompeo to discuss efforts versus Iran with Saudi crown prince

The U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Saudi Arabia's crown prince in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the attack on Aramco installations and coordinate efforts against "Iranian aggression", the U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates said.

Mike Pompeo "will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attack on the Kingdom's oil facilities and coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region," a Twitter posting said.

Pompeo will then travel to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi to meet with its crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and discuss regional and bilateral issues, it said.

