British Airways pilots cancel Sept. 27 strike to give time for talks

Reuters
Updated: 18-09-2019 19:29 IST
British Airways pilots have cancelled a strike set for Sept. 27 after 48 hours of industrial action earlier this month grounded almost all the airline's flights in a dispute over pay.

"In a genuine attempt at establishing a time-out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the 27th September," their union, the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday. Its General Secretary Brian Strutton said the union retained the right to announce further strike dates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

