Two dead in crash of Spanish military training plane

Madrid, Sep 18 (AFP) A light Spanish air force aircraft crashed Wednesday into the sea off the southeastern coast, killing its pilot and his student, the air force said. The propeller plane was on a training flight when it crashed into the Mediterranean near the coastal town of San Javier in the region of Murcia, it said in a tweet. The plane belonged to military training academy.

San Javier city hall ordered area beaches to be closed until further notice in the wake of the accident. Last month a military flight instructor died after his small jet crashed at sea in the same area.

He was able to eject before the plane hit the water but his remains were later found. (AFP) AMS AMS

