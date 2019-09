Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON ANNOUNCES FIRST NEW ALEXA ELECTIONS FEATURE

* AMAZON SAYS BEGINNING THURSDAY 2020 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES CAN SIGN UP TO RECEIVE CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS VIA ALEXA Source text: http://bit.ly/2NnPXWw Further company coverage:

