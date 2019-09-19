International Development News
Ukraine PM says land market could open up in October 2020

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 19-09-2019 13:34 IST
Image Credit: Facebook/Oleksiy Honcharuk

Ukraine's land market could open up in October 2020 after parliament lifts a ban on selling land, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Thursday. His government also hopes that the central bank will continue cutting interest rates to make it easier for Ukrainians to buy land.

"The current model assumes that the land market will be open in October next year," Honcharuk said. Speaking at the same meeting with agriculture businesses, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said only Ukrainians and Ukrainian companies, not foreign buyers, would be able to buy land.

COUNTRY : Ukraine
