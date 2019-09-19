Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on opposition leader Gantz to form a 'unity govt'

Likud Party chief Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended an olive branch to the Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz to form a "broad unity government" in Israel following the recently culminated snap polls. "We have no choice but to form a broad unity government, as broad as possible, that is made up of all the elements that care for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

However, he acknowledged the promise he made during the election to form a right-wing government and said, "Unfortunately, the results of the election showed it is not possible. The public did not decide between the two blocs." Netanyahu also called on Gantz to meet him as soon as possible to start the process of forming a coalition together, confirmed an exclusive report in Thursday's The Jerusalem Post.

His office had earlier called Gantz's aides to plan a one-on-one meeting on Thursday. "The nation expects us, both of us, to show responsibility and act in cooperation...We cannot and have no reason to go for a third election. I oppose it. A broad unity government is what is demanded of us today," he said.

Quoting local media, The Jerusalem Post reported that 97.6 per cent of the votes from Tuesday's snap polls have already been counted. Blue and White stands at 33 seats while Likud has managed to gain 31 seats. Final results are yet to be announced. (ANI)

