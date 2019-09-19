Iran asks Gulf states to 'come to their senses', warns against attacks - Fars

Iran called on Gulf countries to "come to their senses", saying that any aggression against the country will be met with crushing response, the Iranian supreme leader's military advisor was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Thursday.

"The enemy is fully aware of the preparedness of Iran's armed forces and knows that it will regret it if it commits any aggression," advisor Hossein Dehghan said.

