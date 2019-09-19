International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran asks Gulf states to 'come to their senses', warns against attacks - Fars

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:21 IST
Iran asks Gulf states to 'come to their senses', warns against attacks - Fars

Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran called on Gulf countries to "come to their senses", saying that any aggression against the country will be met with crushing response, the Iranian supreme leader's military advisor was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Thursday.

"The enemy is fully aware of the preparedness of Iran's armed forces and knows that it will regret it if it commits any aggression," advisor Hossein Dehghan said.

Also Read: Stena Impero tanker owner says Iran to free seven of crew being held

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019