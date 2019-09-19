Pak violates SCO norms, refuses to invite Indian contingent for country's Cultural Day event

In another violation of set standards of international diplomacy, Pakistan on Thursday refused to abide by the norms of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) by not extending an invitation to India for the Cultural Day programme of Pakistan. "In the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) exercise in Russia, today was the Cultural Day program of Pakistan. In violation of existing diplomatic norms and in contravention of SCO norms, Indian contingent was not invited by them," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Pakistan, which has repeatedly been snubbed by the international community for its attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue, had recently faced flak after giving a miss to the two-day military medicine conference of the SCO held in New Delhi barring the dinner related to the event, which was attended by its representatives. On Wednesday, Pakistan had rejected India's request to allow its air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to the United States later this week.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had to face embarrassment at the UNHRC, where several dignitaries including the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the two Asian nations to solve the Kashmir issue bilaterally through dialogue. Even Islamic countries have refused to side with Pakistan over Kashmir issue. In fact, the UAE honoured Prime Minister Modi with its highest civilian award.

The decision by the UAE came despite Pakistan's anti-India rhetoric following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation set up in 2001. Its main goals include promoting member-states' cooperation in "politics, trade, the economy, research, technology and culture, as well as in education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection, and other areas."(ANI)

