REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL SAUDI-ARAMCO/

U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war DUBAI - The United States said on Thursday it was building a coalition to deter Iranian threats following a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

CANADA-ELECTION/ Canadian PM Trudeau vows to continue campaign amid blackface scandal

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue his re-election campaign and asked for forgiveness on Thursday after pictures of him in blackface emerged less than five weeks before the national vote. U.S.

AUTOS-EMISSIONS-TRUMP/ Trump administration bars California from requiring cleaner cars

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s administration said on Thursday it is revoking California’s authority to set its own auto tailpipe emissions standards and require some zero-emission vehicles, a move certain to spark a legal battle between federal officials and the most populous state over the future of U.S. vehicles. HEALTH-VAPING-ILLNESS/

U.S. cases of vaping-related illness rise to 530 as outbreak widens CHICAGO - U.S. health officials said on Thursday there are now 530 confirmed and probable cases and seven deaths from severe lung-related illnesses tied to vaping, and there are no signs that the outbreak is easing.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-ATTACKS-SUPPLY/

Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt LONDON - Saudi Arabia’s ability to avert a global oil supply crunch will only become clear in a few weeks, because for now its crude held in storage can fill the gap and mask the scale of damage to its facilities, traders and analysts say.

AIRBNB-IPO/ Airbnb plans stock market splash in 2020

Home rental giant Airbnb said it plans to list its shares in 2020, making it one of the most high-profile names to tap the stock market next year. ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN-ARMANI/ Armani sees airy spring for Emporio line, Fendi picks earthy tones in Milan

MILAN - Italian designer Giorgio Armani chose a light breezy silhouette for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, picking soft colours and loose cuts for the brand’s spring line. INDIA-MICROSOFT-EROS/

India's Eros Now ties up with Microsoft's Azure platform MUMBAI - India’s Eros Now said on Thursday it is tying up with Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to host and stream its digital video offerings, in a boost to the U.S. software giant’s push to expand in the Indian market.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-FIBA-RANKINGS/

USA retains No.1 FIBA world ranking USA Basketball remains No. 1 in the FIBA world men’s rankings despite a shocking seventh-place finish at this month’s World Cup in China.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-ELWAY-BOLLES/ Elway calls out Broncos LT Bolles for holds

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was frank about the rash of holding penalties racked up by left tackle Garett Bolles. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/SALLES (PIX) (TV)

Brazil environment minister addresses outcry over burning Amazon, threats to conservation Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles sits down with Reuters to address global outcry over fires in the Amazon and criticism that President Jair Bolsonaro has undercut conservation efforts in the world’s largest rainforest.

19 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS

IPCC meeting to agree on special report on climate change and oceans The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate.

Sep 20 CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC-METHANE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

SPECIAL REPORT: The three women racing to defuse a climate-change bomb Scientists from the British Geological Survey use a specialist aircraft to assess methane levels over the Swedish Arctic, part of a global research effort to understand a mysterious global surge in the heat-trapping gas.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE (PIX) (TV)

Millions to march in worldwide climate change strikes Several million people are expected to participate in 2,500 protests across more than 100 countries, aiming to put pressure on their governments to take action to reverse climate change. This precedes a special summit on climate change at the United Nations on September 23.

Sep 20 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HANFU (PIX) Chinese take to the streets in clothing from bygone dynasties

Devotees of “Hanfu”, or clothing worn by the country’s dominant Han ethnic group from bygone eras, are becoming a more common sight across China, and say that though there are instances of it receiving support from the government, ultimately their interest is sparked by personal growth. 20 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/JAPAN (PREVIEW) Japan, U.S. aim for trade deal when President Trump meets PM Abe next week

Japanese Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to clinch a trade deal when the two leaders meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering next week Sep 20

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. Sep 20

USA-TRADE/CHINA-TALKS (TV) U.S.-China deputy-level trade talks begin in DC

Deputy trade negotiators for United States and China meet in Washington, the first face-to-face meetings for two months. Negotiations to focus on Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural goods and on stopping fentanyl supplies from China to the United States. Sep 20

AUTOS-CYBER/ (PIX) (TV) FOCUS-Once hacked, twice shy: Auto supplier Harman learns to fight cyber carjackers

Wary of hackers gaining entry to their vehicles, automakers have beefed up cybersecurity protocols, asking suppliers to comply with hundreds of pages of requirements. Suppliers, such as Harman, are often left to bear the costs. Learning from an embarrassing public hack in 2015, Harman is trying to turn the challenge into a viable business opportunity. 20 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LATVIA-GOVERNOR/PRESS Latvian central bank governor faces press ahead of corruption trial

The governor of Latvia's central bank Ilmars Rimsevics, accused of taking bribes and money laundering, holds a regular press conference before the corruption trial begins in early November. Rimsevics, whose term in office expires in December, has disregarded calls to step down and keeps embarrassing the country's government which tries to revamp the country's image after a series of scandals hit its financial sector. 20 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida is interviewed on CNBC

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is interviewed on CNBC, approx. 1000 EDT/1400 GMT. Information: 202 452 2955 20 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at credit markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the "Where are We in the Credit Cycle? Outlook for Credit Markets" conference hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York. 20 Sep 11:20 ET / 15:20 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FRANCE-REFORM/IVF (PIX) (TV)

Macron banks on culture shift ahead of debate on IVF for lesbians, donor anonymity French President Emmanuel Macron banks on culture shift ahead of debate on IVF for lesbians, donor anonymity. Preview the upcoming debate in parliament over legislation that would allow in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for lesbian couples and single women and partially lift anonymity rights for sperm and egg donors, a long-standing campaign pledge of Macron.

Sep 20 MEXICO-GUATEMALA/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's Lopez Obrador due to meet Guatemalan president-elect Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scheduled to meet Guatemalan president-elect Alejandro Giammattei in the city of Merida on Friday.

Sep 20 USA-AREA51/ (PIX) (TV)

Alien-hunting US tourists expected to flock to Area 51 The small town of Rachel, Nevada is bracing for an influx of tourists responding to a call to 'storm' Area 51, a secretive U.S. military base believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials.

Sep 20 GEORGIA-OPPOSITION/ (TV)

Georgian opposition holds anti-government rally in Tbilisi Georgian opposition activists plans an anti-government rally in the capital of Tbilisi.

Sep 20 UN-NUCLEAR/

U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body.

Sep 20 LEBANON-POLITICS/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Lebanese PM Hariri to meet French President Macron in Paris Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. They are expected to discuss Lebanon's progress on economic reforms required by donor countries. Both leaders give statements upon arrival.

20 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-BOWFISHING/ (PIX) (TV)

Bow hunters target invasive Asian carp for sport on the Illinois River A firefighter and archery enthusiast is making some extra cash with a novel if modest contribution to the ecosystem of the Great Lakes - taking paying customers out for boat rides on the Illinois River to hunt invasive Asian carp fish with bows and arrows.

20 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SENEGAL-PRISON/FENCING (PIX) (TV) Young prisoners learn combat sport to stay out of trouble

Young offenders in a Senegal prison are learning the art of fencing to gain self esteem and to better cope with life outside. The trainers say it teaches them life skills that the prison would otherwise crush and with none of the 300 trainees re-offending when they are released they believe it is a success Sep 20

TURKEY-ECONOMY/COURT Two Bloomberg reporters stand trial over a story on Turkish economy

A Turkish court starts trial of two Bloomberg reporters over a story published in August 2018 regarding effects of a sharp decline in the Turkish lira and how authorities and banks were responding. Sep 20

USA-COURT/ABORTION Abortion battle resumes as U.S. Supreme Court returns

With new abortion cases on a fast track to the U.S. Supreme Court, the conservative majority has the opportunity within weeks to take up new cases that could curb woman's ability to obtain the procedure as the justices return for the start of a new term. 20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS SOUTHEASTASIA-HAZE/FIREFIGHTERS (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Forest Fires in Indonesia Forest fires, which have become an annual environmental disaster in Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries across Southeast Asia, are getting worse, forcing students to skip school and put more risks to already endangered animals. The worst hit province across Indonesia is the Central Kalimantan province on Borneo island, where the air quality has reached hazardous levels.

Sep 20 CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. Sep 20

SPORTS SOCCER-SALA/SENTENCE (PIX)

Two due to be sentenced for photographing corpse of soccer player Emiliano Sala Two workers from a British CCTV firm are due to be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court for accessing graphic mortuary footage, later circulated on social media, of the body of the late Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash in January.

Sep 20 TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day one of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition which Europe have won on both previous occasions.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Blumarine, Etro present Spring 2020 lines at Milan Fashion Week

Italian brands Blumarine and Etro unveil their womenswear collections for spring/summer 2020 at Milan Fashion Week. Sep 20

