Kuwait has raised the security alert level at all of its ports, including the oil terminals, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday, citing a decision by the trade and industry minister.

"The decision emphasizes that all measures have to be taken to protect the vessels and the ports facilities," it said.

