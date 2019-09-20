EU's Tusk, PM Johnson to hold Brexit talks Monday in New York

EU Council President Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold Brexit talks on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A European official told AFP Friday that the talks are set for Monday afternoon. They take place as both sides are at pains to make progress intense divorce talks.

Tusk's job is to coordinate EU summits and EU leaders will gather for a make-or-break meeting in Brussels on October 17, two weeks ahead of Britain's October 31 Brexit deadline.

