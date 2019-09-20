Four killed in armed clash in Pakistan

At least four persons were killed and several injured in an armed clash between two rival factions in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

Tribal groups Sherani Hassan Khail and Dotani (Pawanda) exchanged gun fire in the evening at Sheikh Haider area of Darazinda in DI Khan district, they said.

The police said land and forest dispute could have triggered the firing. The injured were shifted to the DI Khan district hospital. Police are looking for the suspects.

