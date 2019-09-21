International Development News
UPDATE 1-U.S. State Dept's top arms control official leaving post

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 21-09-2019 03:19 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. under secretary of state for arms control and international security, Andrea Thompson, is leaving her post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"Her wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills will be missed," Pompeo said in a statement. Thompson submitted her resignation several days ago having decided that now was the right time to leave, said a person familiar with the matter. "She's been in this administration since Day One," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

COUNTRY : United States
