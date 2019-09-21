International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. NHC says 40% chance of cyclone off Windward Islands

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 21-09-2019 05:38 IST
A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday. A tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves quickly westward to west-northwestward and crossing the Windward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, the Miami based weather forecaster said.

Heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands over the weekend, it said.

COUNTRY : United States
