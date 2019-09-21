Rants, theatrics do not work at UN: Akbaruddin on Imran Khan's vow to raise Kashmir issue

By Naveen Kapoor The rants and theatrics do not work at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), neither do they ever make a world leader any more significant a part of the world history, India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin remarked on Friday in reference to Imran Khan's vow to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNGA.

"This is my 35th year in diplomacy, I have seen many theatrics in the general assembly. Many people use their 30 minutes of global attention in the ways that they want, Akbaruddin told ANI in response to a question on Imran Khan's vow to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN. "If a country or leader wants to do that, he or she free to do that. I have heard rants and abuses from different leaders, yet who remembers them? They are footnotes on part of history. If people want to be remembered like that, it's their will to do so," he added.

On being asked whether India would explain to the world leaders its decision to abrogate Article 370 at the UN, Akbaruddin said that India understands that the international body is a platform for multilateral engagements and cooperation, and while "some countries see UN as a space for sacred drama"... "we are not among those." Last month, India abrogated Article 370, which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The move rattled Pakistan, which has since then taken a series of measures, such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending bilateral trade with India.

It's prime minister, Imran Khan, rejected the possibility of talks on the Kashmir issue, saying that the dialogue will not resume until the "curfew" is not lifted. Will India take up the issue of human rights violations in Pakistan?

"India is a serious actor. Its voice is heard with seriousness. What we do, when we do, we will do the way we want it. It's not for broadcast purposes you will appreciate. We are a player of consequence in the world, not dramatist personae who just is a fleeting presence on the world stage," Akbaruddin said. The Prime Minister is on a six-day visit to the US. Akbaruddin said that Modi's visit is a reflection of growing ties between Washington and New Delhi. (ANI)

