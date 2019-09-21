Hurricane Lorena races north after skirting Mexico's ritzy Los Cabos

The government of Mexico suspended hurricane warnings for parts of Baja California as Hurricane Lorena headed north over the Gulf of California on Saturday, after skirting the resort area of Los Cabos. On Saturday morning, Lorena had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (121 km) per hour as it moved north, situated 165 miles south of the northwestern town of Guaymas, the Florida-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report.

The government of Mexico implemented tropical storm warnings along the Baja California peninsula, from Bahia San Juan Bautista to San Evaristo. A hurricane watch remains in effect for parts of mainland Mexico's northwestern coast. Lorena, a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, is expected to weaken modestly before its center arrives at the coast of mainland Mexico early Sunday, the NHC said.

The storm is expected to dump three to six inches of rain on the western states of Baja California Sur and Sonora over the weekend, creating a risk of flash floods, the NHC said.

