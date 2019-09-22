International Development News
Development News Edition
'Entirely implausible' to say Houthis behind Saudi oil attack - UK foreign minister

Reuters London
Updated: 22-09-2019 14:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was implausible that attacks on Saudi oil facilities were conducted by Yemen's Houthi movement, adding that Saudi Arabia had the right to defend itself against any further strikes.

"I find it, from the information I have seen, I find it entirely implausible and lacking in credibility to suggest that those attacks came from Houthi rebels," Raab told the BBC, but he declined to say to whom Britain attributed the attacks.

"Before we attribute responsibility I want to be absolutely crystal clear because that will mean the action that we take can be as robust and as widely supported as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
