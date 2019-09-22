British-Pakistani couple arrested for smuggling 25-kg heroin to UK

A British couple of Pakistani origin has been arrested at Sialkot airport while attempting to smuggle around 25 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 380 million to the UK, according to a media report. Mohammed Tahir Ayaz, 26, and his wife Ikra Hussain, 20, of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, could face the death penalty for attempting to smuggle heroin to the UK via Dubai.

They were stopped by the Airport Security Force (ASF) who recovered 25 kilograms of heroin in their luggage, The News International reported. The drug haul, hidden inside woman's clothing, was found during the scanning process, it said.

The cost of the seized heroin is stated to be worth Rs 380 million in the international market. They were set to board Emirates Airline flight, but have now been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) for additional probe into the matter.

Pakistan has very strict laws on drug smuggling, including the death penalty or life behind bars.

