Thomas Cook's Condor still flying, no need for German repatriation mission -spokesman

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 23-09-2019 13:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SkyNews)

Flights by collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook's German subsidiary Condor were operating as normal and there is no need for a major repatriation mission, a spokesman for the German Aviation Association (BDL) said on Monday.

"Condor is continuing flight operations as usual, meaning there is no need for a repatriation mission like that done with Germania," the spokesman for the BDL industry association said in an e-mailed statement.

Airline Germania collapsed in February, sparking a major repatriation operation. The collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, has stranded hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world, triggering the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

Also Read: Thomas Cook has approached UK government for bailout funds - FT

COUNTRY : Germany
