Lebanese bond interest rates inflated - c.bank governor

The Lebanese central bank governor said on Monday that interest rates on Lebanese bonds traded on secondary markets were inflated.

"We believe that the interest rates we are seeing in the secondary market in London are inflated and normal rates ... should be lower than are announced in the London markets," Riad Salameh said in a televised news conference.

He also said a forthcoming maturity of Lebanese foreign currency-dominated debt would be paid off.

