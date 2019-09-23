Thomas Cook operator in Egypt says 25,000 bookings cancelled -statement

Thomas Cook operator Blue Sky Group said on Monday that 25,000 reservations in Egypt booked up to April 2020 had been cancelled.

The cancellations came as Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge operation to return home some 600,000 travellers. Blue Sky currently has 1,600 Thomas Cook tourists in Egypt's Hugharda resort on the Red Sea, its chairman Hossam El-Shaer said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The company was expecting 100,000 tourists to visit Egypt via Thomas Cook in 2020, the statement added.

