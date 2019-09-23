UN: Modi invites member-states to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the UN Climate Action Summit here asked member-states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure which is being launched by India. "In order to make our infrastructure resilient in the face of disasters, India is launching the Coalition for Disaster Resistant Infrastructure. I invite all member-states to join the initiative," he said.

The leader highlighted the steps India is taking against climate change, outlining the efforts New Delhi has made on the global platform including the launch of the International Solar Alliance. Modi highlighted that the organisation has about 80 members today. "If we talk about our actions at the international level, about 80 countries have joined our international Solar Alliance initiative. I'm pleased India and Sweden with other partners are launching the industry transition track," Modi said to the gathered audience.

"I'm pleased to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to inaugurate the solar panels installed by India at the roof of the @UN building. The time for talking is over; the world needs to act now," he also said. Monday's summit also saw an impassioned speech by Swedish youth environment leader Greta Thunberg, who called for immediate action against climate change.

The Prime Minister is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip, during which he is scheduled to speak the UN General Assembly. The close bond between the US and India was brought to the fore during the massive Howdy Modi! event which was thrown in honour of the PM in Houston. US President Donald Trump was also present at the do and highlighted the strong, personal relationship with Modi. (ANI)

