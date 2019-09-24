International Development News
Fire kills eight infants in Algeria hospital

Reuters Algiers
Updated: 24-09-2019 14:58 IST
Eight infants died in a fire in a hospital in Algeria's El Oued early on Tuesday the fire service was quoted as saying on state media without giving any further details.

The government has opened an inquiry into the causes of the fire, it added.

The quality of government services has often been a cause of frustration and anger in Algeria, particularly in areas outside the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Algeria
