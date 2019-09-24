EU court annuls Starbucks tax deal decision, rejects Fiat appeal

An EU court on Tuesday annulled an order by Brussels that Starbucks pay 30 million euros in taxes to the Netherlands, saying European regulators had failed to demonstrate illegal state aid.

In a separate decision, however, the same court said Fiat must pay the same amount to Luxembourg, upholding a similar EU order from 2015.

The split decision will be closely watched by Apple, which was ordered to repay Ireland 13 billion euros in 2016 in a blockbuster case that is also making its way through EU courts.

