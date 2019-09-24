REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL UN-ASSEMBLY

With Iran on his mind, Trump to speak before U.N. General Assembly U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make his case for keeping the pressure on Iran on Tuesday at a United Nations General Assembly speech made more dramatic by attacks on Saudi oil facilities that rattled the Middle East and raised concerns about a broader war.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong leader says police under extreme pressure; acknowledges 'long road' ahead

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city's police force, which has been accused of beating activists and using excessive force during protests, is under extreme pressure and acknowledged it will be a "long road" toward healing rifts.

The U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WHISTLEBLOWER

In Trump's Ukraine flap, risks, and opportunities for Biden

The growing flap over whether President Donald Trump used his office to seek re-election help from his Ukrainian counterpart poses political risks, and some opportunities, for Democratic White House front-runner Joe Biden.

TEXAS-CRIME-AMBER-GUYGER

Ex-Dallas cop missed clues before shooting man eating ice cream in own home: prosecutor A Dallas police officer missed clues, including the smell of marijuana, when she entered an apartment she believed was her own and shot dead a man-eating a bowl of ice cream, a prosecutor said Monday at the start of the former officer's murder trial.

BUSINESS THOMAS-COOK-GRP-PASSENGERS

After Thomas Cook collapse, UK PM asks why bosses got paid millions After the collapse of Thomas Cook left tens of thousands of Britons reliant on the government to bring them home, Prime Minister Boris Johnson questioned whether the travel firm's bosses should have paid themselves so much ahead of its demise.

EU-STATE AID-FIAT-STARBUCKS Starbucks wins, Fiat loses fights against EU tax orders

Starbucks won an appeal on Tuesday against an EU demand to pay up to 30 million euros ($33 million) in back taxes to the Netherlands, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles lost its appeal to pay back a similar amount of levies to Luxembourg.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OPRAH WINFREY Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk shows

Oprah Winfrey on Monday announced the first pick of her revamped popular book club with Apple's new television streaming service but made clear she had no plans to return to hosting a regular TV talk show.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA

British royals to visit Cape Town beach used for therapy Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, on the second day of a whirlwind African tour, plan to spend Tuesday morning at Monwabisi beach near Cape Town meeting young surfers who use the ocean as therapy for youth at risk.

SPORTS SOCCER-FIFA-AWARDS

Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA

Hayward to play center for rejigged Italy against Canada

Jayden Hayward will make his first international start in the midfield after spending almost all of his test career as a fullback after Italy coach Conor O'Shea shook up his side for their World Cup Pool B clash with Canada on Thursday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHINA-CYBER/TIBETANS

Chinese hackers who pursued Uighurs also targeted Tibetans -researchers Chinese hackers who used a rare unknown flaw to hack ethnic minority Uighurs also went after exiled Tibetans, according to new research. It was the first detected use of malicious software against Tibetans that required only single click on a mobile device to work, according to the nonprofit Citizen Lab. 24 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING

Kenyan lawmakers discuss keeping commercial interest rate caps

Last week, a Kenyan parliamentary committee blocked the finance ministry's move to scrap a cap on commercial lending rates imposed by lawmakers in 2016. Lawmakers are due to vote on this, along with other measures as part of the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget. 24 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TOTAL-STRATEGY/

Oil major Total presents strategy and outlook during Investor Day in New York

French oil and gas major hold its annual Investor Day in New York. CEO Patrick Pouyanne and other executives will present the company's medium-term strategy & outlook 24 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 24 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ASIA-ECONOMY/ADB ADB

releases updated forecasts for developing Asia

The Asian Development Bank releases an updated outlook on the prospects for Asia this year and the next. 25 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

NINTENDO-SUPER MARIO/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Mario Kart Tour launch

The long-awaited new Nintendo game, Mario Kart Tour is launched, bringing one of the Japanese game maker's most popular franchises to mobile systems. 25 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court ruling on prorogation ahead of Brexit The UK Supreme Court will rule after hearing a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. The ruling is expected at 0930 GMT.

24 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT HEALTH-VAPING/CONGRESS (PIX)

U.S. health officials to testify to Congress on vaping sickness Congress begins public hearings this week about a mystery vaping-related lung disease that has sickened hundreds of people across the United States and taken eight lives.

24 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/TRAVEL BAN

A congressional hearing on Trump administration's travel bans Joint subcommittee hearing on the ongoing effects of the Trump administration's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries, looking at the waiver process and the impacts of the policy on families. Todd Hoffman, Executive Director of Admissibility and Passenger Programs at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Edward Ramotowski, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Visa Office in the Department of State testifying. Coverage only on merit.

24 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-CHINA/UN-XINJIANG

U.S. seeks international support to call out China over mass detention of Muslims s in Xinjiang The United States challenges China by holding an international meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to highlight "the human rights crisis in Xinjiang" - a blunt criticism of its strategic rival's mass detention of at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims. It was not clear how many countries would risk China's wrath by attending an event criticizing its human rights record.

24 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/UN (TV)

High-level meeting on the Rohingya crisis hosted by Bangladesh foreign minister.

24 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT UN-GOALS/ (TV)

Leaders review progress at UN Sustainable Development Summit Leaders from Germany, the United Kingdom, Thailand, and others review progress in the implementation of 2030 global goals. Event is the first summit on goals since their adoption in September 2015.

24 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS (TV)

Trump's Republican challengers to debate in New York Business Insider will host a debate on Sept. 24 in New York City featuring Republican candidates Joe Walsh and Bill Weld who have announced presidential primary challenges to President Donald Trump. Trump has not responded to the debate invite, and Mark Sanford has declined to participate.

24 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CHINA-USA/ (TV)

As trade war festers, China's top diplomat Wang Yi addresses U.S. relationship China's top diplomat, Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, delivers policy address on the U.S.-China relationship, a speech which may give important indicators as to the direction of a damaging trade war with the United States as well as a growing security rivalry in Asia and elsewhere. It will be Wang Yi's first speech on the relationship since an inconclusive round of trade talks in Washington last week.

24 Sep 19:50 ET / 23:50 GMT CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/TIMELINE (TV) (GRAPHIC)

TIMELINE-China's history ahead of 70th anniversary of the founding of PRC Timeline of China's path of reform and opening ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. For text, this will be accompanied by am Explainer story that looks back at the history of October 1 and answers questions explaining what this anniversary is all about.

25 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT INDIA-ENVIRONMENT/WATER (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE -Kids take long, risky train ride for water in western India Young children ride a train 14 km with two plastic pitchers from their village in western India to fetch water for their families. These children come from some of the poorest families in the hamlet of Mukundwadi in the western state of Maharashtra and began their arduous routine five months ago after the village suffered a second consecutive drought.

This feature story is accompanied by an interactive graphic that looks at how India is running out of groundwater. 25 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Forty-four protesters charged with rioting to appear in court in Hong Kong

Forty-four protesters who have been charged with rioting over their actions during a major protest on July 28 are to stand trial at the Eastern Magistrates' Court. 25 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/EXPLAINER (PIX) EXPLAINER-

What's China's 70th National Day anniversary about?

What is the 70th anniversary is about, and what will happen on the day? What key events are expected to follow in the weeks afterward? 25 Sep

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (PIX)

Pompeo speaks to a group that advocates tough policy on Iran

With policy toward Iran tested by the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at United Against Nuclear Iran conference, a group that favors tough pressure on Iran to force it to give up its nuclear ambitions. 25 Sep

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Iranian president responds to Trump and allies in UN address

Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani is likely to sell his plan to safeguard regional security in the Gulf in his address to the U.N. General Assembly as tensions spike after attacks on Saudi oil sites, which Washington, EU countries and the Kingdom blame on Tehran. 25 Sep

RELIGION POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON (PIX) (TV)

In remote Amazon, Catholic "proven men" pray for priesthood In a remote corner of the Peruvian Amazon, where hundreds of villages go without Mass every week, indigenous Achuar Catholics pray that a meeting next month at the Vatican will allow married "proven men" to be ordained as priests.

24 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/DIOR (PIX) (TV) Dior show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Dior presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 24 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/SAINT LAURENT (PIX) (TV) Saint Laurent presents a ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 24 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV) Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit archbishop Desmond Tutu

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit archbishop Desmond Tutu before Prince Harry departs for Botswana, whilst Meghan continues to visit in South Africa with two solo engagements. 25 Sep

