One dead, several injured in 5.8 magnitude quake near Jhelum, Pakistan - government official

A 5.8 magnitude quake shook northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing one and injuring several, according to a government official on local television.

"There are reports of damages, that is all I know for now. I can confirm that there was one woman who died and that there are several people who got injuries," Mirpur District Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaisar told television channel Geo TV.

