Piyush Goyal in New York for trade talks: Sources

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal is in New York for the trade talks between India and the United States, according to sources. Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked its preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers. Last week, a bipartisan group of 44 US lawmakers urged the Trump administration to reinstate the program for New Delhi. The GSP, implemented since 1974, is the largest and oldest US trade preference scheme and it allows duty-free imports for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries. (ANI)

